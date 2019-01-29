Former Chapel cop shop to be demolished and replaced with new homes

Chapel-en-le-Frith’s former police station is to be demolished and replaced with six new semi-detached homes.

A previous plan for seven homes on the Manchester Road site was previously rejected as not in keeping with the current street scene.

The new three-bedroom homes at the site - which was also a police residence - will have their own driveways with dropped kerbs for access and a turning point for safety.

The current buildings on the site were described as having ‘no architectural merit’ by High Peak Borough Council planning officers, who approved the new development last week.

Chapel-en-le-Frith Parish Council raised no objections to the houses but stated a condition should be imposed to ensure there is no on-road parking.

The site is located within walking distance of local services and amenities.

In a report, planning officers said the development achieved ‘a satisfactory relationship to adjacent development’.

It added: “(The development) does not cause unacceptable effects by reason of visual intrusion, overlooking, overbearing impact or other adverse impacts on local character and amenity.”