Firefighters' plea to public after surge in Derbyshire wildfires sparked by tinder dry vegetation

Derbyshire firefighters have seen a surge in wildfires

Derbyshire Fire And Rescue Service said that in the last seven days they have been called out to tackle 66 fires in the open.

A spokesperson added: “On average between April and September this weekly figure is normally 28 - that's a 135% increase!

“High temperatures equal tinder dry grass and vegetation.”

They urged members of the public to discard their rubbish responsibly, not to barbecue in open spaces and not to start fires.