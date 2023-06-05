News you can trust since 1852
Fire crews unable to respond to other incidents after being called to six fires near Peak District beauty spot

Firefighters from across Derbyshire were redeployed as their counterparts were forced to attend six Peak District fires – leaving them unable to respond to other incidents.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 5th Jun 2023, 11:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 11:11 BST

Crews from the Glossop Fire Station were called to six camp fires in the woodland around the Snake Pass in the evening of Saturday, June 3.

This left them unable to attend two incidents that unfolded in Glossop, with Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service having to draft in crews from across the county to respond.

A Glossop Fire Station spokesperson said: “This increased our response time and potentially put people in danger, all because people ignored signs and went against the public spaces protection order that is in place.

This was one of the fires that was extinguished over the weekend.This was one of the fires that was extinguished over the weekend.
This was one of the fires that was extinguished over the weekend.
“Don’t have fires or BBQs in open space, moorland or woodland. Do take all rubbish home and leave it looking as beautiful as it is,” the spokesperson added.

Firefighters have urged people to bring picnics instead of barbecues and take notice of the public protection order banning naked flames.

