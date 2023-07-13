News you can trust since 1852
Fine artists, designer makers and contemporary artisans head to Buxton

The Peak District Artisans - a highly successful association of some of the very best professional fine artists, designer makers and contemporary artisans based in and around the Peak District - hold their annual showcase at Buxton’s Great Dome this month.
By Janet ReederContributor
Published 13th Jul 2023, 15:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 15:58 BST

From July 21st-23rd the Peak District Artisans will be back at the Devonshire Dome in Buxton for The Great Dome Art & Design Fair.

The fair, which attracts hundreds of visitors over three days, is the biggest annual event held by the region’s national and internationally recognized group of creatives.

Held in one of the most stunning domed buildings in Europe the fair will feature work by around 35 members of the PDA and feature everything from ceramics and textiles to fine art and photography.

Buxton Opera House by Pam Smart. Photo: Pam SmartBuxton Opera House by Pam Smart. Photo: Pam Smart
In addition, several artists will be giving demonstrations on their stands and there will be the opportunity to chat to members about their work,

Visitors will also be able to take part in the Postcard Raffle, which has been a regular part of the Dome Art Fair since 2008. The raffle offers the opportunity for visitors to buy a raffle ticket and win a small piece of original art. It is always popular and this year the proceeds will be donated to Derbyshire Cave rescue https://derbyshirecro.org.uk

Ever since the Buxton Great Dome Art Fair was opened by their patron, the Dowager Duchess of Devonshire in 2008, the event has grown in popularity. Lord Burlington, heir to Chatsworth, has stepped into the shoes filled by his grandmother and will attend the fair as its patron.

The Peak District Artisans Great Dome Art & Design Fair is renowned as one of the most prestigious showcases for Derbyshire’s wonderfully diverse artistic community and owes its longevity to the quality of the artists and their work.

The fair, which attracts hundreds of visitors over three days, is the biggest annual event held by the region’s national and internationally recognized group of creatives.Photo: he Peak District ArtisansThe fair, which attracts hundreds of visitors over three days, is the biggest annual event held by the region’s national and internationally recognized group of creatives.Photo: he Peak District Artisans
It’s the place for people to add some beautiful and unique handmade pieces to the home, to buy stunning handcrafted jewellery, or discover something exquisitely painted to hang on the wall – and it offers artists and artisans from the Derbyshire, Cheshire and South Yorkshire region the opportunity to showcase their latest work.

Opening Times: Friday July 21st 6.30pm-8.30pm; Saturday July 22nd: 10am-4.30pm; Sunday July 23rd - 10am-4.30pm. Admission: £3 (£5 for couples)

