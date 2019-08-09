Fell runner with ankle injury rescued by Buxton mountain rescuers

Mountain rescuers in Buxton have assisted with a fell runner who sustained an ankle injury near Hen Cloud.

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team was at a meeting near the peak hill when alerted to the casualty, who they then assisted with, splinted his leg and stretchered to a nearby ambulance.

The mountain rescue team rescue the runner.

A spokesman said: "The team was meeting at Hen Cloud when they were alerted to an incident.

"A male fell runner was running when he sustained an ankle injury.

"The casualty was assessed, given pain relief, his leg splinted and was stretchered to a West Midlands Ambulance Service vehicle."

