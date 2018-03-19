Farmers working to dig out Derbyshire villages blocked by snow drifts

The last three main Derbyshire routes closed due to snow have reopened after a day of clearance work.

Now open and passable with care are the A6024 Holme Moss, the A57 Snake Pass and Monks Road, Chunal to Charlesworth.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesman said at 4.45pm: "Please take care if using the routes as roadside snow could still blow on to the carriageway.

"Our farmer contractors are working to dig out isolated villages and hamlets which are still blocked by snow drifts.

"We gritted all secondary routes across the county earlier this afternoon and are now doing a full treatment of the primary network.

"No further snow is forecast.

"However, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for overnight ice on road surfaces as thawing snow runs across the carriageway as water.

"Motorists are advised to take extra care, even on treated surfaces."

