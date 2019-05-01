Famous faces join Spirit of Kinder rally to celebrate National Parks

Famous faces and hardened hikers gathered in Castleton on Saturday, braving Storm Hannah to celebrate the Kinder Scout trespass.

Jarvis Cocker, Lord David Blunkett and High Peak MP Ruth George were joined by top countryside and heritage officials as the National Trust hosted the annual Spirit of Kinder rally.

The annual Spirit of Kinder celebration on Saturday, April 27, saw local schoolchildren unveil banners created as part of the People's Landscape project, as well as a National Trust design showing 1930s MP Sir Geoffrey Mander who supported the Kinder Trespass.

Pulp frontman and BBC DJ Jarvis gave a speech on his work to create an art trail from Edale Station to Kinder Scout with Turner Prize-winner Jeremy Deller, celebrating the 70th anniversary of the National Parks and Access to the Countryside Act in 1949.

He said: “I hope the project will encourage people to be kind to the landscape, to be kind to the environment.

“I want to make them stop, close their eyes, think for a moment, think how to be kinder – think how to be Kinder.”

Gale-force winds meant the event was moved from Winnats Pass, with 400 people squeezing into the Peveril Centre, including schoolchildren and the Clarion Band.

Jarvis Cocker spoke about the art trail he is creating between Edale station and Kinder Scout.

Andrew McCloy, chairman of the Peak District National Park Authority, took the occasion to call for more support and resources for British National Parks in the face of recent 40 per cent budget cuts from central government.

He said: “Many people don’t realise it, but most of our National Parks are run on a budget which is equivalent to that of a medium-sized comprehensive school.”

Edale Junior Rangers presented specially-commissioned badges to the ‘Trespass Elders’ of the Kinder & High Peak Advisory Committee.

Students from Edale Junior Rangers, Hope Valley College, Edale and Hope Primary schools collaborated on an art project to create banners for the rally.