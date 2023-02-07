The campaign, which runs from 11-24 February 2023, has the support of all local bus operating companies and involves local businesses giving discounts to bus travellers to encourage more sustainable travel in this popular Peak District valley.

"Hope Valley is a wonderful place to visit by bus" says Project Leader Marianne Quick. "It's an amazing, scenic trip from Tideswell, Bakewell or Sheffield. Visit the famous Peak Caverns on the 272, or jump on the 65 to explore historic Eyam, or the majestic Ladybower Reservoir on the 257."

"The Government's £2 price cap on bus fares makes this half term the ideal time to explore by bus with the family" adds project volunteer Anne. "We know the cost of days out will be on many peoples' minds this year, so we're grateful to the generous local businesses in Hope Valley who are offering discounts to bus travellers during half term."

Travelling Light have produced a map of Hope Valley for bus travellers

Travelling Light is a sustainable travel pilot, unlocking the conditions for change in two key areas: decarbonising rural travel, and improving the experience of a significant landscape for all. These steps aim to improve the quality of life of residents and visitors by enhancing road safety and reducing the noise and disruption resulting from traffic. The group sees public transport, including bus travel, as a key part of this.