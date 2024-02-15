Work to tackle two Severn Trent water supply issues in the Buxton area will begin next week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Severn Trent issued a statement earlier in the month which stated: “We’re really sorry if you are experiencing any interruptions to your water supply in and around SK17 and SK22.

“This is due to a damaged pipe along our network.

“We have a team on site working extremely hard to get this repaired and your supply restored.”

One resident said a big pipe had burst and had released pretty much all the water in the reservoir above Tideswell Moor onto the moor - leaving Buxton without supply.

A spokesperson for Severn Trent said there was a burst on February, 2, but as far as they were aware that had been all fixed the day after.

They said: “There was an issue at the start of the month in the area, but that was quickly fixed.

“I’ve spoken to a few different teams and they are all saying the same, everything is working as it should on our network and we’ve had no reports of issues from customers.

“We would urge customers to contact us and report anything.”

However, on Severn Trent’s website it lists two known problems for the Buxton area.

One says: “We're currently working to fix a water leak at Corbar Road, SK17. Our repair work will start by Friday February, 23. Our team will be working hard to make sure it's fixed as soon as possible.”