Whaley Bridge park awarded Green Flag quality mark for eighth year running

A dedicated Friends Group of volunteers work alongside High Peak Borough Council and its grounds maintenance partner Alliance Environmental Services to maintain and improve the park

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh joined the Friends to celebrate as they raised the flag once again, and said: “The park here in Whaley Bridge sets the bar at the highest level and I’d like to pay tribute to all the volunteers who give their time and effort so willingly, and to the council’s teams, for maintaining these standards and retaining Green Flag status.

“All those who love and visit this park, the Friends group, and we at the council know just how special it is but it’s great to have that officially recognised once again.”

From left, council parks officer Caz Whittle, Friends members Dave Beever and Shaun McConnell, Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, park Ranger Tref Jones and another member of the Friends group Jaine Wright.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He added: “Our parks and green spaces across the High Peak are to be treasured which is why we place such a high importance on them and why, through our parks strategy, we’re prioritising keeping them special, working co-operatively with the communities that value their existence.”

It has been a particularly eventful year at the park, with the Canal and River Trust creating a temporary play area to allow access for the major construction and repair project on the neighbouring Toddbrook teservoir, due to start this autumn.

Coun Greenhalgh said: “Making sure quality play equipment such as this continues to be provided is a key part of maintaining standards at the park whilst this necessary work takes place.

“We are grateful to the Canal and River Trust for providing these temporary amenities and their ongoing commitment to working with the council and the local community.”

The park is one of a record number of 2,208 green spaces to be recognised with the international quality mark in 2022.

Paul Todd, from the scheme’s management body Keep Britain Tidy, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making the Memorial Park worthy of a Green Flag.It is a vital green space for the community in Whaley Bridge.

“This award is testament to all the hard work of staff and volunteers who do so much to ensure it maintains the high standards demanded.”