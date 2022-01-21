Volunteers needed for litter pick in New Mills

The volunteers who form the New Mills Litterpick Party were out in force last year, picking up 107 bags of litter and rubbish from in and around the town. This takes the total of bags collected to 1,140 since the group was formed.

Founder Zena Aris-Sutton said: “We’re at a great point with litter picking that we have collected all the historic litter and rubbish so now we are just keeping on top of everything and keeping our wonderful town tidy.”

The volunteers range in age and Zena said last year was the slowest for group picks.

New Mills litter pickers, Zena Aris-Sutton

She said: “It was hard to get large groups together for big community litter picks as for the first part of the year we were all in lockdown.

“We had three big events but I know some people just go out and do a bit every week or once a month.

“I challenged myself to go out every weekend for four weekends just to see how much I could do.”

The group has invested in more litter pickers and is branching out and cleaning signs now too.

Zena said: “For me it’s about having pride in where you live.

“We are a victim of our own success that we have collected so much litter that there isn’t as much as there was but there is still lots of work to do like giving the signs in The Torrs a quick wash every now and then.”

The next group litter pick party will take place on Saturday January 29 between 1pm and 3pm starting from the front of New Mills Leisure Centre.

Zena said the number of volunteers who come forward helps the group decide how many locations they tackle.

She said: “Picks, gloves and bags provided but please wear strong boots and long sleeves. We can pick in families and bubbles, or in pairs at a social distance.“I will bring hand sanitiser, and clean the picks/rings before and after use. We would advise you to bring your own gloves if you have them.“Everyone is welcome, all ages and we are flexible if you can’t make the full two hours.

“Help keep New Mills beautiful and love where you live.”

For more information find the group on Facebook at New Mills Litterpick party.