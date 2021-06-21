Transition Buxton repair café returns this weekend after successful Covid-safe trial run

The event, which sees volunteers attempt to revive people’s broken household goods and save them from landfill, will be back at the Methodist Church, on Market Place, on Saturday, June 26, 10am to 2pm.

A spokesman for the environmental campaign group said: “Having tried it out in May, the team of volunteer repairers are confident their Covid-safe plan worked well, so they are raring to go for June.

“The repairers will tackle most things that you can easily carry in, including small appliances and electronics, toys, ceramics, jewellery, wooden items, and more. Unfortunately during Covid restrictions no garments and soft furnishings.”

The Transition Buxton repair café takes place on the fourth Saturday of every month.

They added: “While working to fix your item the repairer will explain the process so that you might gain some knowledge and skills to undertake repairs yourself in future. Many of these skills have been lost and need recaptured.”

There is no fee for the repair service, but satisfied customers are encouraged to make donations to cover the café’s costs.

Over five monthly events prior to lockdown, volunteers managed to extend the useful lives of 134 items, saving an estimated 2,544 kilograms of CO2 emissions linked to scrap processes and replacement purchases.

The team is keen to help extend the life of more ‘stuff’ wherever possible to reduce waste and the need for new, and Transition Buxton campaigns in support of the ‘right to repair movement’ calling for legislation to ensure products are designed to be repairable.

The group is always open to offers of help from new volunteers. For more information, write to [email protected]