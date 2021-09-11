Top climate scientist to give talk to Hayfield group

Professor Kevin Anderson, Professor of Energy and Climate Change at Manchester University will address Sustainable Hayfield on Thursday September 16 with a talk entitled COP26 – What The World Needs Now and How We Can All Help.

Professor Anderson is a former Director of the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research. He has published research in Climate Policy, Royal Society journals, Nature and Science. He engages widely across all tiers of government; from reporting on aviation-related emissions to the EU Parliament, through advising the Prime Minister's office on Carbon Trading and helped in the development of the UK's Climate Change Act.

This COP 26 gathering is seen by many experts as the ‘last real chance’ for nations to agree on measures to halt the risk of irreversible change which will create mass migrations of displaced peoples, sea rises and inundations, and ever-increasing frequency of extreme weather events.

Professor Kevin Anderson

The free illustrated presenation in Hayfield will be via Zoom, immediately after Sustainable Hayfield’s brief AGM, starting at 7.30pm. It is open to all and anyone wishing to join can register via [email protected]