Record number of endangered swifts cited in Buxton with the highest number of nests in Derbyshire

Buxton has the highest number of swift nests across Derbyshire but more needs to be done for conservation.

Following a successful survey in 2023, Buxton Civic Association (BCA), in collaboration with Derbyshire Swift Conservation (DSC), has continued to monitor the endangered swift species in Buxton.

The latest 2024 survey revealed a record number of nests, demonstrating the importance of Buxton’s buildings to conserving this iconic bird.

This year, BCA volunteers, led by Lindsey Wakefield and Simon Fussell, identified 126 swift nests across 94 dwellings in Buxton.

Simon Fussell of the Civic Association out looking for Swifts. Photo Jason Chadwick

This is a significant increase from the 87 nests recorded on 75 properties in 2023, reinforcing Buxton’s status as the settlement with the highest number of swift nests in Derbyshire.

Despite this achievement, only one per cent of dwellings host these special guests, highlighting the need for continued conservation efforts.

BCA biodiversity trustee Lindsey Wakefield said: “Our team has worked tirelessly this summer to monitor swift populations in Buxton, and we’re thrilled to have found significantly more nests due to improvements in our survey methods.

“Our work is helping to raise awareness and support from the community.”

The BCA's Simon Fussell at work on the survey. Photo Jason Chadwick

Swifts are the perfect houseguests, making no mess and causing no damage to buildings. Nest sites often go unnoticed because swifts fly into buildings so quickly.

Building modernisations and maintenance are a major cause of nest site loss and population decline of 60 per cent since the 1990s.

Simon Fussell, Deputy CEO of BCA, stated, “Conservation is a community effort.

“By sharing knowledge and raising awareness, we are not only protecting swift populations but also enhancing the wider biodiversity of Buxton.”

One of the Swift next boxes that have been put up in the Hogshaw Villas area. Photo Jason Chadwick

BCA is continuing to advocate for the inclusion of “swift bricks” in new building developments, a simple and effective way to provide secure nesting sites for a number of urban bird species.

As part of its efforts, the charity aims to persuade High Peak Borough Council to integrate this proposal into its 2025 Local Plan, ensuring sustainable development which supports wildlife.

Lindsey added: “Our goal is to make Buxton a haven for swifts and other endangered species.

“By incorporating swift bricks in new housing developments, we can create lasting habitats for these birds, which are an integral part of our ecosystem.”

For more information or to get involved with swift conservation, visit derbyshireswiftconservation.co.uk/derbyshire-swift-towns/buxton