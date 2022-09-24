£15m repair works have started at Toddbrook Reservoir

Artist impression from Memorial Park

The first phase of the scheme got underway in August with the creation of a site compound on the northern end of the town’s Memorial Park, which has been temporarily closed to the public.

Hoardings have being erected, site accesses installed and existing drainage and feeder channels have been realigned.

The Canal and River Trust charity, which cares for the reservoir, is working with its contractor Kier to deliver the restoration.

Tom Greenwood from the Canal and River Trust pictured at Toddbrook Reservoir in Whaley Bridge where construction work has just started.

Tom Greenwood, project manager for the Canal and River Trust, said: “We are pleased to be starting work on the major construction project to restore Toddbrook Reservoir.”

The work comes after the Toddbrook Reservoir crisis in 2019. Damage to the spillway was discovered on August 1 2019 after days of heavy rain. There were fears the dam could collapse and the water could cascade down and flood the town of Whaley Bridge as well as the surrounding area.Residents were told to leave their homes and an emergency operation to save the dam was launched involving emergency services, partner agencies and volunteers.

This restoration project comes after extensive investigation works, two independent reports where multiple design options were explored, two public consultations and a detailed planning application.

Hoardings have been put up around the reservoir at Toddbrook as work to repair the damaged dam wall has now begun

This proposal was selected from two options which went out for public consultation in 2020 and was approved by High Peak Borough councillors earlier this year.

Later this autumn construction work begins to create a new overflow spillway structure to the north of the dam. This involves building a side channel weir, ‘tumble bay’, spillway channel and stilling basin which will link into the existing bypass channel flowing into the River Goyt in the park.

To make way for the new spillway works, the sailing club will be relocated behind the new tumble bay.

The current clubhouse is being dismantled and replaced by a new sailing club slipway, clubhouse, boat storage and car park.

A view of the new spillway route at Toddbrook reservoir

The final phase of the project will be to remove the concrete panels from the 1970s-built overflow spillway, damaged in summer 2019. The dam will then be repaired and grassed over. This will be followed by works to the inlet cascade, at the far end of the reservoir, to increase resilience to high flows from Todd Brook stream.

Tom said: “We’re very eager to reopen it again for the benefit of all the local community, the sailing club, anglers, walkers and all the other visitors who enjoy using it. With this summer’s dry weather, we’ve sadly been forced to close both the Peak Forest and Macclesfield canals due to lack of water, so it’s a timely reminder of why it’s vitally important to get the reservoir operational again.”

The public will still be able to walk through the park on a footpath connecting Reservoir Road to the Memorial Park Bridge, which will feature a viewing point. New children’s play equipment has been installed as a temporary measure at the top of the dam, next to Whaley Bridge Athletic Football Club.

The project is expected to cost around £15m and the the Canals and River Trust hope to have the reservoir open again by late 2024.

Construction work to repair the damaged dam at Toddbrook reservoir has started.

When it is complete a new playground, similar to the existing one, will be rebuilt at the same location in the Memorial Park. The park will also be re-landscaped with replacement trees, wildlife habitats, extra paths and a new footbridge over the reservoir bypass channel. The project aims to achieve a net biodiversity gain of more than 10 per cent.

Tom said: “Our contractor Kier has appointed a dedicated community stakeholder manager, who will be available throughout the works to liaise with local residents.

"Construction access will be along Reservoir Road and we very much appreciate the co-operation of those residents in particular as we start the main construction activity. We will do our best to mitigate noise and disruption as far as we can.”

Kier’s new stakeholder manager is Tess Smith. She will be available at a new weekly drop-in community hub in Whaley Bridge every Wednesday afternoon from 2.30pm to 5pm, in the Transhipment Warehouse at the Canal Basin.There will also be a noticeboard with regular updates posted both at the warehouse and by the site works, plus local letter drops to nearby neighbours about construction traffic and site activity.

The Canal and River Trust and Kier will be hosting a free drop-in public information evening at Whaley Bridge Primary School to explain the ongoing works in more detail and answer any questions the public may have. This will be held on Wednesday October 5 from 4pm to 7pm.

