Peak District spotlight: A tour of the historic Derbyshire village of Baslow

Set at a key crossing point on the river Derwent and Bar Brook, the village today is home to a clutch of well-regarded hotels, pubs, and cafés and even a Michelin-starred restaurant, as well as a selection of exclusive shops.

But its story stretches back long before the rise of the visitor economy, all the way to archaeological evidence of a prehistoric settlement, and markers of Baslow’s development through the centuries can still be found in many quiet corners.