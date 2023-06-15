Peak District spotlight: A tour of the historic Derbyshire village of Baslow
Lying between the Chatsworth estate and some of the region’s most spectacular scenery, the village of Baslow boasts the kind of exceptional food, hospitality and history which makes it a favourite basecamp for Peak District explorers.
By Ed Dingwall
Published 15th Jun 2023, 21:37 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 22:12 BST
Set at a key crossing point on the river Derwent and Bar Brook, the village today is home to a clutch of well-regarded hotels, pubs, and cafés and even a Michelin-starred restaurant, as well as a selection of exclusive shops.
But its story stretches back long before the rise of the visitor economy, all the way to archaeological evidence of a prehistoric settlement, and markers of Baslow’s development through the centuries can still be found in many quiet corners.
Page 1 of 5