Peak District landowner completes repair at 'Bog of Doom' on ancient bridleway

A Peak District landowner has completed repairs to a popular moorland hiking and biking trail at the north-west edge of the national park, thanks to funding from a Government farming scheme.

The Doctor’s Gate bridleway, a centuries-old route across the Dark Peak near Glossop, had become so boggy that in some places around Mossy Lea Farm trail users could sink up to their knees – causing mountain bikers to christen it the ‘Bog of Doom’.

The conditions underfoot were forcing people to go off-trail, inadvertently widening the path and causing damage to fragile habitats.

Jeremy Young, the landowner, said: “Mossy Lea Farm is an area managed for vulnerable ground nesting birds including curlew, lapwing and red grouse. The trampling of habitat and disturbance by increasing numbers of visitors was starting to impact the ability of nature to thrive.”

300 metres of the Doctor's Gate bridleway have been repaired with a new path of gritstone slabs. (Photo: Tom Lewis/PDNPA)

Work started in March this year to repair 300 metres of the worst section, with contractors Making Trax laying gritstone slabs to pave the most frequently waterlogged parts and create steps on steeper points.

National park ranger Tom Lewis said: “The repairs help stop erosion, protect the peat, allow habitats to recover, benefit wildlife, and people enjoy a better experience because of it. The work will help protect the route for years to come.”

Park chief executive Phil Mulligan added: “Restoring routes in sensitive areas is an important task in our role to protect precious moorland habitats, enhance people’s enjoyment of the national park and support nature’s recovery.”

The repairs were paid for by a grant to the landowner from the Defra-funded Farming in Protected Landscapes (FiPL) programme, administered by the Peak District National Park Authority.

A former Roman road which was used well into the the 18th century, this is how the path looked earlier this year. (Photo: Tom Lewis/PDNPA)

Jeremy said: “We were delighted to receive the support and guidance from FiPL in order to make the route safer and more attractive to visitors whilst also protecting the upland habitats.”

The results have already met approval from trail users such as Greville Kelly, from cycling advocacy group Peak District MTB, who said: “We’re delighted with the improvements to Doctor’s Gate – it was virtually unpassable in bad weather and I’ve seen people turn back rather than cross the bog.

“If anything, we’d love to see more bridleways in the national park so maintaining existing routes like this in the public rights of way network is critical to us.”