Pair of Peak District visitors fined for illegal trout fishing on River Wye

Two anglers who took a trip to the Peak District are on the hook for a penalty of £1,502 after being caught fishing illegally on the River Wye in the Peak District.

The two fishermen friend were spotted on March 11 by a bailiff for the Cressbrook and Litton Flyfishers Club, who tipped off the Derbyshire Police Rural Crime that the pair were hunting trout six days before seasonal legal protections on the fish were lifted. Further enquiries revealed they were also fishing without necessary equipment permits.

The case was brought to Northampton Magistrates Court by the Environment Agency on Monday, September 25, 2023, where James Barton, of Lincoln Street, Liverpool and Aaron Rhami, of St Helens Road, St Helens were found guilty in absence to the offences of fishing in the close season and without a rod licence.

The men each received a fine of £220 for each offence, and were also ordered to pay costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £176.

The River Wye at Monsal Dale. (Photo: Jason Chadwick/Derbyshire Times)

Following the verdict, a spokesperson for the Environment Agency’s regional fisheries enforcement team said: “A day out fishing in the close season and without a rod licence has led to high penalties for this pair of fishermen.

“The cases show how seriously the courts take these offences and we hope the high penalties will act as a deterrent to any angler who is thinking of fishing without a licence or in the close season.”

During the close season, which for trout runs from October 8 to March 17, the Environment Agency works with partners such as the Angling Trust’s Voluntary Bailiff Service to conduct patrols to ensure anglers respect the no fishing period.

This year officers carried out nearly 500 patrols, reporting 89 anglers for offences and 171 other alleged breaches of fisheries legislation.

Two Peak District visitors were snared by the authorities for illegal trout fishing on the River Wye. (Photo: Tony Johnson/Yorkshire Post Newspapers)

It is just one strand of the agency’s year-round enforcement work, supported by partners including the police and the Angling Trust, which targets known hot-spots and reported incidents of illegal fishing. Those caught can incur fines of up to £2,500 and offenders can also have their fishing equipment seized.

The spokesperson added: “We inspect rod licences throughout the East Midlands and work 24/7, seven days a week to check on cases of illegal fishing. For those caught cheating the system, we will always prosecute.

“All income from fishing licence sales is used to fund our work to protect and improve fish stocks, fisheries, and the environment. This includes improving habitats for fish, reinvesting money back to facilities and clubs for anglers, tackling illegal fishing and working with partners to encourage more people to give fishing a go.”

Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, canal or still water requires a licence, free for ages 13-16 and otherwise costing from £6.60 for one day or £33 per year.

Licences are available from www.gov.uk/get-a-fishing-licence or by calling the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386 between 8am and 6pm on weekdays.

Anyone with information about illegal fishing activities can contact the agency’s incident hotline at any time on 0800 807060 or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.