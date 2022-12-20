New Mills environmental group launches town's first e-cargo bike service

Transition New Mills has invested in an electric-assisted bike which can carry heavy loads of up to 200 kilograms and makes light work of all the hills in the area.

Project coordinator Sarah Roe, who has already begun meeting with potential clients, said: “This is a brilliant Christmas present for New Mills. E-cargo bikes are taking off in towns and cities around the world as a great alternative to cars, and they are increasingly arriving in rural areas, such as Hebden bridge and Todmorden too.

“If you would like to volunteer for the service or are a charity or business that needs help with local deliveries please do get in touch.”

Transition New Mills' project coordinator Sarah Roe.

The Tern GSD bike, which retails for around £4,900, was paid for with help from a Derbyshire County Council, as part of its work to reduce the county’s carbon footprint.

In urban areas e-cargo bikes are increasingly taking over from small vans to fulfil local and ‘last mile’ deliveries, and have also proved popular with young families looking for alternatives to the car for doing the school run or local errands.

Transition will run the scheme as a volunteer-led programme to support local charities, such as food banks, and small businesses, with free or low-cost deliveries in New Mills and the surrounding areas.

In future the team also hopes to hire the bike out to people who want to try out a cargo bike for family transport or deliveries.

Giovanni Belli, who owns Giovanni Gentlemen’s Salon on High Street, said: “What an excellent idea. It would be brilliant to encourage the school brigade to get pedalling and maybe a sandwich run or cheese and beer delivery from and to local businesses.”

Transition New Mills is part of a global network to reimagine and rebuild communities to tackle economic and environmental challenges. It aims to help the whole community work together, making the town cleaner, fairer and more vibrant.

For more information contact Sarah via transition.newmills[at]gmail.com.