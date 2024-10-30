High Peak Borough Council is implementing a series of measures to help establish a better balance between people and wildlife in Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors to the gardens are being reminded of the council’s advice not to feed the waterfowl.

There are no plans to carry out a cull of the birds, say High Peak Borough Council. Instead, the council will be introducing management measures which will gradually, and naturally, reduce the goose population.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means working with users of the park to reduce feeding.

The problematic geese of the Pavilion Gardens. Photo Jason Chadwick

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, deputy leader and executive councillor for regeneration, tourism and leisure, said: “We know from the surveys we’ve done, feedback from local councillors, and the public comments we’ve received that people want to see this amazing park managed in a way that strikes a good balance of space for visitors to enjoy whilst retaining the presence of the water birds.

“To strike this balance, the biggest thing we can all do is stop feeding the birds. We’re appealing to everyone visiting the Gardens to do their bit to help support the steps we’re taking.

“The key to sustainable change is changing the habitat so it’s less attractive to grazing birds. We’ve made a start but the planting around the lakes, and the other measures, will take time to establish so are a longer term solution.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council says it receives lots of comments about the negative impact the birds, particularly the Canada Geese, have on grassed areas and paths.

Droppings are unsightly and unhygienic and add nutrients to the lakes which can affect water quality and the ecosystem.

AES, the Council’s grounds maintenance partner, carries out regular path sweeping as part of the maintenance programme for the Gardens but it is difficult to keep on top of the volume of droppings.

So to try and tackle the problem new ‘No feeding’ signage has been installed and waterside planting has started at the top and bottom lakes which will, over time, discourage birds from grassed areas by providing a natural barrier. This planting will continue over the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plants selected do not form part of the bird’s natural diet and so are not appetising to them. A small area of grass near the kiosk has been fenced off to allow other vegetation to establish and there are plans to fence off another section of grass on the opposite side next to the Broadwalk.

A picnic area with a low fence will be created before next summer. Bird identification panels have also been installed and free bird count sheets are available from the Gardens complex and kiosk.

Executive councillor for climate change and environment, Jean Todd, added: “The birds have come to expect being fed in the Gardens and that is contributing to the issues people report with maintenance and the increase in the rat population.

“Feeding the birds with an unnatural diet can also cause them to be unhealthy. We know that many people enjoy the water birds when they visit the Gardens so we’re appealing to everyone to engage with them in other ways instead.

“Take photographs, sketch, and encourage the whole family to see how many different birds they can identify. We want to keep our wildlife – but we want to keep it wild.”