The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens: Rated 5: Caprinos Pizza at 6 Cavendish Circus, Buxton, Derbyshire - rated on February 28; Rated 5: Sherefe Restaurant at 62-64 High Street West, Glossop, Derbyshire - rated on February 24; Rated 5: Balti Palace at 9 Victoria Street, Glossop, Derbyshire - rated on February 21; Rated 5: Gioia Mia at 41 Market Street, New Mills, Derbyshire - rated on February 14 and Rated 5: Dollys Tearooms at The Stones, Castleton, Hope Valley - rated on February 13.

Two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs: Rated 5: Navigation Inn at Brookside, Buxworth, Derbyshire - rated on February 21 and Rated 5: New Inn at 2-3 Market Place, Buxton, Derbyshire; rated on February 21

Ratigs have also been issued to three takeaways: Rated 5: ABT Events at SK23 – rated on March 2; • Rated 5: The Corner Cupboard at 31 High Street, Buxton, Derbyshire -rated on February 27 and Rated 5: Cuccinis at 4 Bridge Street, Buxton, Derbyshire - rated on February 20.

Hygiene ratings have been issued after inspections were carried out by health watchdogs.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.