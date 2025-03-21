A project engineer at Nestlé in Buxton says he likes to volunteer at at the town’s largest nature reserve and since he started in 2019 has been part of a team which has planted more than 200 trees.

Craig Airey works as a Project Civil Engineer at Nestlé Waters & Premium Beverages bottling site in Buxton.

He deals with anything construction related, such as walls, roofs, drainage and car parks.

On top of his day-to-day work,, Craig demonstrates a strong commitment to sustainability through volunteer efforts at the on-site Waterswallows Nature Reserve.

He said: “I volunteer to take care of the Waterswallows Nature Reserve which surrounds our bottling plant.

“When I first got involved in 2019, the land wasn't doing much. “Since then, we've planted more than 200 mature trees and sown the land with native seeds.

“We now have more than three and a half hectares of wildflower meadows - the largest in the Buxton area, according to a local ecologist.”

The nature reserve was part of Nestlé's sustainability strategy to regenerate the landscape and it is doing really well.

It is now home to many native species, including birds like the meadow pipit and insects such as peacock butterflies, emperor dragonflies, six-spot burnet moths, and even red-tailed bumblebees.

Craig said: “The next step is to introduce a bee colony here.

“Of everything we've done so far, I would say the bug hotel is my pride and joy.

“It was built on a volunteering day using waste products we found around the factory.”

The nature reserve is partially open to the community as the public footpaths join the land.

Craig said: “We've introduced an information board so people can learn more about the wildlife here.

“To see these species coming into the area is so rewarding.

“I recently met a local nature enthusiast who told me she took an hour to walk just 50 yards because there was so much to look at.”

Craig added: “Probably the biggest success of the project for me is that others can now appreciate the space.

“I could quite easily be staying at my desk all day long, but instead I can do something important on top of my day job.

“I'm helping look after the local environment, not only for the company but for the community too.”