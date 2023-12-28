Marking a milestone: Hope Valley and Bradfield Farmers set to plant 8,000 metres of new hedge in 2024

Hope Valley farmers have launched an ambitious project – planting over six kilometers of wildlife-friendly hedges to combat climate change.

Hope Showground buzzed with activity as farmers from the Hope Valley and Bradfield region gathered to kickstart a groundbreaking initiative aimed at combatting climate change and bolstering wildlife habitats.

Over 31,000 hedge plants and 1,500 trees were distributed among the farmers.

Dark Peak farmer cluster, Peakland Environmental Farmers, took the lead in organising the endeavour.

Chloe Palmer, facilitator of the groups said: “Through our partnership with Peakland Environmental Farmers, the Woodland Trust, and the Peak District National Park’s Farming in Protected Landscape program, the Hope Valley and Bradfield Farmers have planted almost 10,000 meters of new hedgerow in the last two years."

The ambitious project is set to witness the establishment of over six kilometres of new hedgerows, creating crucial habitat corridors for local wildlife, while also contributing to carbon sequestration and landscape enhancement. Tom Noel, Chair of Peakland Environmental Farmers, said: “Our upland farms are a rare haven for several very rare species, so by linking habitats with new hedgerows, our members are committing their own time and effort to create wildlife corridors,” said Noel. He added, “As a farmer cooperative, we plan to plant more hedgerows each year, thereby exceeding government targets on biodiversity, carbon, clean air, and water. We will achieve this at the same time as welcoming over 13 million visitors to our farms each year and contributing to national food security and thriving village communities in the Peak District.”

Mark Priestley, a member of Hope Valley Farmers, shared his experience in creating new hedgerows across his farm over the past few years.

He added: “We have created over 700m of new hedgerow in the last two years with Hope Valley Farmers. Ours is a former dairy farm, so there was limited wildlife habitat across it, but we are gradually pulling it back for nature.

“Each year this project has grown in scale and we are already planning ahead for 2024 when we hope to plant over 8,000m of new hedge.”

The Woodland Trust supplied the hedge plants and trees, a partnership that has been ongoing for the past five years.