Land near Dukes Drive goes up for auction with £1 starting price

Land near Dukes Drive will be going under the hammer this week - with a starting price of just £1 for 1.8 acres.

On Thursday January, 30 SDL Property Auctions will be selling off land on the North side of Dukes Drive in Buxton.

A spokesperson for the auctioneers said: “This freehold parcel of land roughly rectangular in shape extending circa 1.8 acres or thereabouts, with approximately 300m length fronting Dukes Drive in Buxton, offered with vacant possession upon completion.

Its width varies from between 30 and 50m across and is covered with vegetation. “The land is located a short walk from the Lime Tree Holiday Park and can be accessed from Dukes Drive.

Land near Dukes Drive is up for auction with a starting price of £1. Photo Jason Chadwick

“We feel the land could be used for recreational or educational purposes subject to obtaining planning consent.”

The land is rather steep, has a large sewage pipe running through the field as well as trees that may be covered by a tree protection orders.

In 2019, the Buxton Advertiser reported that Chatsworth Settlement Trustees submitted a screening opinion application to High Peak Borough Council to see whether a development of 338 homes on the site would comprise Environmental Impact Assessment development.

In July of that year test holes were dug across the entire site in the area bordered by Dukes Drive itself, the viaduct and Cote Heath allotments.]

More than 20 local residents objected to the proposals, and people then came together to create a campaign group opposing the plans.

Since then there have been no more planning applications made for the land.

After lockdown, campaigners started speaking out against the possible development of the site saying ‘it was only a matter of time’ before things started happening again.

The land off Dukes Drive site sits immediately adjacent to Ashwood Dale, which is designated in the local plan as a Local Wildlife Site.

Such sites are seen as vital havens for wildlife say campaigners and can act as buffers to help protect wildlife from surrounding land uses.

Concerns were also raised about the local amenities such as health care or education and concerns were raised about additional cars and the damage to views of the countryside if a planning application for the site is resubmitted.