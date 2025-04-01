Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The local authority is under pressure to designate seven locations around the High Peak for wind turbines, as part of a new renewable energy policy, and Grin Low is one of them - as it is the windiest spot in town.

With much of the High Peak located within the Peak District National Park, it falls to its larger towns like Buxton, officially outside the national park boundary, to host the new wind turbines.

Research into the windiest spots around the town have highlighted Grin Low as a stand-out and the exposed summit the most consistently windy place to the south of the town.

Due to the slopes of Grin Low, the reasonably flat summit has been chosen for the turbine location meaning the beloved folly must be demolished to make space.

‘Huge loss to Buxton’ says Buxton Civic Association as Solomon’s Temple to be demolished for wind turbine. Photo Phil Sproson.

However, the council is proposing to rebuild the Temple in an as-yet undetermined location.

It is believed a number are being looked into and the final location will go to a public vote.

“We thought it best to move it to a new location, rather than build a wind turbine over the top of it,” said a spokesperson for the scheme.

Solomon’s Temple, Grin Low Tower, was first built on Grin Low in 1896 through the patronage of the 7th Duke of Devonshire and public donations. It replaced an earlier structure built by the workforce of pub landlord, Solomon Mycock, supposedly with stone from the Old Sun Inn on the High Street, when digging out the cellar.

Artistic impression of the new wind turbine which will be erected on Solomon's Temple. Photo Phil Sproson with use permitted via VPDD

The tower again fell into disrepair but was restored in 1988 through public subscription following a fundraising campaign led by Buxton Civic Association (BCA), who now own and maintain Grin Low Woods on the slopes below the Temple.

A spokesperson for BCA said: “This is obviously going to be a huge loss to Buxton. Solomon’s Temple is an icon of the town and held in great affection by local residents and visitors alike.

“It is a place of peace and beauty for many.

“But we need to support the transition to renewable energy generation so BCA will be supporting the development however it can.”

The other six wind turbine locations have yet to be announced. The council has pledged to keep the public posted with developments, including the potential alternative locations for Solomon’s Temple.

If you have not worked it out by now, this is an April Fools and Solomon’s Temple is safe from wind turbines.

