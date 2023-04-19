Hope Valley is home to some of the country's most beloved beauty spots and receives about 5 million visits every year. It's also home to about 3,500 residents, and local campaigners are determined to work together to co-create the low-carbon transport system Hope Valley deserves.

"This is a big issue for people, place and climate," said Trish Maunder, project coordinator for low-carbon travel project Travelling Light. "Residents and visitors to Hope Valley know that low carbon travel and transport brings a host of advantages including low carbon emissions, a tranquil environment, more accessible pavements and infrastructure and increased safety of walkers and cyclists".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nationally significant low-carbon travel project Travelling Light believes community action is needed to make low-carbon transport - such as using public transport, walking and cycling - more attractive for residents and visitors alike. The project is hosted by Hope Valley Climate Action, a charity taking action to make their area more resilient to climate change.

A bus travels along a road below Stanage Edge, near Hathersage in Hope Valley

Visitors and residents can get involved via online engagement platform, Commonplace. The website is designed to gather feedback in an interactive and accessible way. Data provided by participants will help local groups to understand what changes are needed and how to make the most impact for people and places.

Travelling Light launches on Commonplace on 24 April, visit hopevalleytravellinglight.commonplace.is to get started.

Advertisement