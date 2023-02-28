St Moritz at 7 Cavendish Circus, Buxton, was given the score after assessment on January 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of High Peak's 194 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 172 (89%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

Health watchdogs have issued a new hygiene rating