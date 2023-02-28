News you can trust since 1852
High Peak restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A High Peak restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 3:03pm

St Moritz at 7 Cavendish Circus, Buxton, was given the score after assessment on January 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of High Peak's 194 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 172 (89%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

Health watchdogs have issued a new hygiene rating
The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices: 5 – hygiene standards are very good, 4 – hygiene standards are good, 3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory, 2 – some improvement is necessary, 1 – major improvement is necessary and 0 – urgent improvement is required

