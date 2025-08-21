High Peak MP Jon Pearce has called on retailers in High Peak to remove disposable barbecues from their shelves.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Peak District is one of the UK’s most visited national parks, and its moorlands are particularly vulnerable to fire.

In recent years, disposable barbecues have been directly linked to several serious wildfires, resulting in widespread destruction of wildlife habitats, air pollution, and the diversion of emergency resources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite repeated warnings from firefighters, landowners, and conservationists, these single-use barbecues remain easily available in shops and petrol stations throughout High Peak.

High Peak MP’s petition to ban disposable barbecues. Photo submitted

Speaking about his campaign Mr Pearce said: ““I’m really concerned about climate change and one impact of the rising temperatures in the UK is the increased risk of wildfires.

“From Dorset to Edinburgh, the wildfires are a warning to us all in High Peak. We’re so lucky to be surrounded by such natural beauty in High Peak but we can’t let it be taken for granted.”

Mr Pearce says in just one fire more than 350 football pitches worth of land in the Peak District has been lost this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “These wildfires pose a significant threat to natural habitats and biodiversity.

“With the fourth heatwave of the summer in full flow, the ideal conditions for a wildfire are there and we need to act quickly to ensure that we do not lose any more of our stunning environment.

“I’ve asked all local retailers, from the biggest supermarkets to the independent petrol stations in High Peak to pull these destructive barbecues from their shelves.”

He says so far he has had some success, but needs local residents’ help to push them into action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To support his campaign, Jon Pearce MP has launched a petition for High Peak residents to add their voices to pressure all retailers in High Peak into action.

Sainsbury’s and Morrisons have confirmed to the MP they will not sell disposable barbecues this summer, but many are still on shelves in other stores across High Peak.

Jon is encouraging as many residents and community groups to add their voice and build momentum for action.

Mr Pearce added: “Together we can protect our beautiful Peaks – not just this summer, but for generations to come.”

The petition can be signed online at www.jon4highpeak.com/petition-stop-selling-disposable-bbqs