Green light for 32 battery storage containers on land in Buxton

High Peak Borough Council has rubber stamped plans for a battery storage facility on land in Green Fairfield.

Applicant S & L Energy Limited put forward the proposal for 32 battery containers,16 transformers, eight invertors, two switchgear containers, a substation and a water tank.

The site on land west of Hardybarn Lane , Green Fairfield, Buxtonwith be enclosed and there will also be perimeter landscaping and habitat creation comprising new hedgerows, neutral grassland, and tree planting.

There will also be parking for two vehicles for maintenance with access from Hardybarn Lane to the east.

The area where a new 32 battery storage containers will be housed on land west of Hardybarn Lane. Photo submitted

Battery storage technology works by storing power from the grid at times of excess supply when intermittent sources such as wind and solar photovoltaics are producing more electricity than current demand and returning it to the grid at times of excess demand. Because intermittent energy sources cannot be matched with demand, S & L Engery says battery storage is essential to unlocking more renewables on the grid and achieving decarbonisation.

In a statement from S & L Energy Limited it stated: “The proposed development will form part of the National Grid’s Balancing Services, which take advantage of a range of mechanisms, including electricity storage, in seeking to ensure that the electricity supply is constantly matched with levels of demand and that sufficient levels of renewable generation can be added to the network in order to achieve the transition to a net zero carbon economy.”

In December 2024, the National Planning Policy Framework was updated with significant changes to the level of policy support for battery storage development.

The application site currently comprises 0.82 hectares of unvegetated land which previously formed part of Tunstead Quarry.

The facility, which has now been approved, will utilise a 40MW grid connection, with sufficient installed capacity to discharge stored electricity back to grid for a period of two hours per cycle, with 1.5 cycles taking place each day.

S & L Energy Limited added: “There is an essential need for the development and the significant benefits it will deliver via its contribution to achieving a net zero electricity supply by 2035 and net zero emissions by 2050, increasing energy security at both local and national levels, protecting the local electricity supply and supporting energy security and national security.”