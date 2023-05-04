Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 11 High Peak establishments

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens: Rated 5: Glossop Cricket And Bowling Club at North Road, Glossop, Derbyshire; rated on April 27.

Rated 5: Noonology at 15 High Street, Buxton, Derbyshire; rated on April 27

Rated 5: Taste the Difference at 117a High Street West, Glossop, Derbyshire; rated on April 27

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of High Peak’s establishments

Rated 5: Burger King at Glossop Brook Road, Glossop, Derbyshire; rated on April 26

Rated 5: Frydays Cod & Cake at 131 Buxton Road, Whaley Bridge, High Peak; rated on April 26

Rated 5: Mediterranean Steak and Wine at 29 Market Street, Whaley Bridge, High Peak; rated on April 26

Rated 5: Cavendish Kitchen at 10 Cavendish Circus, Buxton, Derbyshire; rated on April 19

Rated 5: St Moritz at 7 Cavendish Circus, Buxton, Derbyshire; rated on April 19

And two ratings have been handed to pubs and bars: Rated 5: George and Dragon at Glossop Road, Charlesworth, Glossop; rated on April 28 and also rated 5: The Cock at Buxton Road, Whaley Bridge, High Peak; rated on April 19.

There was also a five-star rating for a local takeaway business, Big Chef of Buxton at 7 High Street, Buxton, Derbyshire; rated on April 28.