Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 11 High Peak establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of High Peak’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens: Rated 5: Glossop Cricket And Bowling Club at North Road, Glossop, Derbyshire; rated on April 27.
Rated 5: Noonology at 15 High Street, Buxton, Derbyshire; rated on April 27
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rated 5: Taste the Difference at 117a High Street West, Glossop, Derbyshire; rated on April 27
Rated 5: Burger King at Glossop Brook Road, Glossop, Derbyshire; rated on April 26
Rated 5: Frydays Cod & Cake at 131 Buxton Road, Whaley Bridge, High Peak; rated on April 26
Advertisement
Rated 5: Mediterranean Steak and Wine at 29 Market Street, Whaley Bridge, High Peak; rated on April 26
Advertisement
Rated 5: Cavendish Kitchen at 10 Cavendish Circus, Buxton, Derbyshire; rated on April 19
Rated 5: St Moritz at 7 Cavendish Circus, Buxton, Derbyshire; rated on April 19
And two ratings have been handed to pubs and bars: Rated 5: George and Dragon at Glossop Road, Charlesworth, Glossop; rated on April 28 and also rated 5: The Cock at Buxton Road, Whaley Bridge, High Peak; rated on April 19.
Advertisement
There was also a five-star rating for a local takeaway business, Big Chef of Buxton at 7 High Street, Buxton, Derbyshire; rated on April 28.
The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.