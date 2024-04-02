Friends of Buxton Station: weeds feed bees

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The warm sunny rays have woken up our pollinating friends from their happy slumber. Then they are straight to work, collecting nectar and early pollen to raise and feed their developing colonies of worker bees. But there is a problem for some queens as they appear in floral deserts, especially those up on the moorland surrounding Buxton!

Living on energy stored months ago, they soon tire out looking for new food supplies. The hungry bees cast about in search of food, further and further from their nests, using up their valuable energy and making the journey home almost impossible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They often end up in town and need you to help them out by allowing plants normally thought of as weeds to flourish. Especially important right now are dandelions that are thriving – they’re quite open flowers, so good for bees with short tongues as well as those with much longer ones.

Billie the fibreglass Buxton Bilberry bumblebee and Dave Carlisle

There’s a clever school of thought that maintains “a weed is just a wild flower in the wrong place!”. Bees can’t differentiate, taking advantage of energy-rich nectar wherever they can! Especially if it means survival.

Many native wildflowers can tolerate harsh conditions, so are often the first to show and thrive at this time of year. Before you pull them up as weeds, please stop and think about the bees.

Dave Carlisle, Chairman of the Friends of Buxton Station, a voluntary group who won a national award in 2021 for their bumblebee conservation work targeting the Bilberry bumblebee said: “We are not suggesting folk allow their gardens to become overgrown thistle-strewn wastelands or bramble-filled nettle-runs, but rather to fall in love with a few weeds for a few weeks in the corner of their gardens for the sake of the bees: let them flower to provide food before deadheading to stop seed dispersal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “And hang fire with the lawn mower, see what grows. If weeds like dandelions are growing where you really can’t tolerate them, dig them out or spot treat with natural non-toxic products like pelargonic acid. Please don’t spray.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

FoBS have a number of initiatives lined up to help our local bees once again this year, including more extensive wildflower seed dispersal and more campaigning to raise awareness about the Bilberry bumblebee, a cold-adapted species found on moorland surrounding Buxton.

FoBS are also keen to spread the message that kindness can kill a bumblebee: people with the best intentions can sometime cause more harm good: