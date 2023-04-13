The work, along a short stretch of the Pennine Way at the Lee Farm in the Vale of Edale, will cost £65,000.

Derbyshire County Council will fill potholes and repair drainage along the route whilst National Trust will increase accessibility by replacing gates. Work began on Wednesday, April 12 and is scheduled to last for four weeks: the route will remain open.

Further work will take place on Jacobs Ladder, adjacent to the current works, in September to allow for the conclusion of the bird nesting season.

Repair work is to take place along the Pennine Way in Derbyshire with work at Jacob's ladder set to take place in September

Cllr Kewal Singh Athwal, cabinet member for highways, assets, and transport, said: “This is a very popular place for walkers and cyclists and I’m pleased to see it being repaired.

“We are very grateful for the money from the Pennine National Trails Partnership which is helping to fund the work, and to the National Trust for their work to replace the gates along the route.”

£45,000 of the funds are being provided by Natural England - distributed by the Pennine National Trails Partnership - with the remainder coming from the council.

Craig Best, general manager at National Trust in the Peak District, said: “Together with the improvements we are making to install gates which are easier to operate, the path repairs on this well-loved and iconic route should help make this area of the Peak District more accessible for people with a range of interests and abilities to enjoy the benefits of spending time in nature.”

Heather Proctor, Pennine National Trails partnership manager, added: ““The Pennine National Trails Partnership is pleased to support the work of Derbyshire County Council to improve accessibility along this well used section of the Pennine Way.