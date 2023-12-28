Fir a good cause: Christmas tree recycling scheme raises £10,800 and counting for High Peak charity

Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen's Trust and SNS Trees have renewed their seven-year tradition of recycling Christmas trees for hospice support.

Simon and his team at SNS Trees have already raised over £10,000 for local hospice care.

Christmas trees will be collected from postcodes SK17, SK22, SK23, S33, S32, DE45 in exchange for a donation to benefit hospice care.

Simon, the owner of SNS Trees, said: "The hospice has supported members of my own family in the past, and so it means a great deal to me to be able to utilise my skillset to give something back."

Since 2017, Simon and his team have played a pivotal role in helping Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen's Trust raise over £10,800 for hospice care. The partnership has not only grown stronger but has also seen increasing support from communities year on year.

Simon added: "We have seen increases in support from local communities year on year, and so I am hoping that 2024 will be the best year yet!"