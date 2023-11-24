News you can trust since 1852
Famous Peak District stepping stones closed to the public after storm damage

One of the Peak District’s most photogenic features has been closed to the public until further notice following damage caused by recent storms.
By Ed Dingwall
Published 24th Nov 2023, 12:18 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 13:22 GMT
The Dovedale stepping stones, northeast of Ilam, form one of the most photographed river crossings in the country, attracting generations of visitors to the banks of the Dove to capture the perfect shot.

However, the stones have sustained damage after being struck by debris carried by floodwater, forcing the National Trust – which owns the land – to close the route as of Friday, November 24.

A spokesperson for the National Trust said: “The heavy wet weather we experienced during the recent storms caused the river to rise, with debris dislodging two of the Dovedale stepping stones. This has required us to close the stepping stones until the necessary repair work can take place.

These visitor to the Dovedale stepping stoneson Friday, November 24, had to tread carefully. (Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography)These visitor to the Dovedale stepping stoneson Friday, November 24, had to tread carefully. (Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography)
These visitor to the Dovedale stepping stoneson Friday, November 24, had to tread carefully. (Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography)

"Although the stones are on National Trust land, they form part of a public right of way and are maintained by Derbyshire County Council. We are liaising with the council regarding the repairs.”

There is currently no timeframe for the repair work, but it is unlikely to be carried out while the river levels remain high due to safety concerns.

In recent days, trail users around Dovedale have also been reporting extremely muddy conditions underfoot on paths around the river, so weekend visitors may be wise to consider that when planning their next walk in the area.

Derbyshire County Council has been approached for comment regarding its role in repairing the stepping stones.

The stepping stones are usually a favourite photo memory for many visitors to Dovedale. (Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography)The stepping stones are usually a favourite photo memory for many visitors to Dovedale. (Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography)
The stepping stones are usually a favourite photo memory for many visitors to Dovedale. (Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography)

