White Hall Outdoor Education Centre is embarking on a new £5,000 rewilding project which will see a field next to the centre returned back to nature has been backed by wildlife experts Mark Cocker and Steve Orridge.

An intensively farmed upland meadow of around 3.25 hectares has been returned to the centre.

In the coming months and years visiting school children will help remove invasive species and replanting hedges and trees with native species, make bird boxes, bat boxes and duck tubes.

The field will also welcome a small number of sheep for low impact grazing in the summer months only, and there will also be bracken bashing to remove bracken and small trees.

Dan Riley White Hall Outdoor Education Centre Manager, Ruth George Derbyshire County Council and David Beltont, trustee, the Friends group. Photo submitted

Dan Riley at the Centre said: “We recently had a site visit from Mark Cocker and Steve Orridge, two wildlife experts who were signposted to us by the Buxton Field Club.

“They had a walk around our site with Andy Waring, one of our senior instructors.

“Andy came back very enthused about the potential of the project and may have something to add.

“Mark and Steve have been in touch since the visit and have concluded that there are some very exciting possibilities across our whole plot and that they have kindly offered to organise a baseline wildlife survey through the Sorby Society in the Spring.”

The White Hall Centre was founded in 1951 by one of the country’s greatest rock and alpine climbers, Sir Jack Longland.

This was the very first Local Authority centre in the UK which was the catalyst for the creation of many other LEA centres across the country.

Since its establishment, more than a million people have taken part in residentials and adventurous activities courses enjoying many activities such as rock climbing, caving, mountain biking and canoeing, as well as using the centre’s onsite climbing wall, ropes course and zip wires.

The cost of the project does not come within the budget of the Centre, so they have

called upon the help the ‘Friends of White Hall Centre’ charity.

The charity says it is more than happy to help as the project is very much in line with its own environmental objectives.

The charity bid for funds from Derbyshire County Council and High Peak Borough Council to contribute to the anticipated cost of the £5,000 project.

The councils have pledged £1500, of which £500 received to date.

Andy Collier, Trustee Friends of White Hall Centre, said: “Under guidance and supervision, the children will be involved in the rewilding and then any ongoing care and attention of the area.

“The funds that have been raised to date have been used to provide small tools such as trowels and the materials for bird boxes and feeders.”

Councillor Ruth George added: “I had a lovely visit, and it was great to see the children learning about our local wildlife and getting stuck into creating the wader scrape.

“Many had never used a spade before, but they quickly got the hang of it and can be really proud of what they have helped to create.

“It’s a brilliant project that I and other councillors are pleased to have been able to support.”