As previously reported, Elnaugh is the most well-known member of a group who last year began buying up a stretch of unspoiled woodland in Cressbrook Dale, declared their intention to create a self-sufficient food supply area and rural retreat – now described as “a haven for our growing community” – and immediately set about modifying the site without planning permission and despite numerous legal restrictions on the land.

That sparked a reaction from residents of Cressbrook village, keen to protect the environmentally sensitive glade where they have walked for many years, and the Peak District National Park Authority (PDNPA), which has ordered the landowners to remove a car park, teepee and new steps and paths, and restore the site to its original condition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The clock is ticking on that legal enforcement order, with the first deadline August 22, and PDNPA has issued a further planning contravention notice (PCN) for information about a caravan on the site in July.

The Peak District National Park Authority has asked the landowners to explain this caravan on the site, suggesting it may be illegally parked and occupied. (Photo: Contributed)

Bakewell resident Elnaugh has so far not responded to the Derbyshire Times’ repeated requests for comment on the situation, but has launched a new website for the Cressbrook Dale project and taken to social media to share her version of events.

In a YouTube video posted on Thursday, July 27, Elnaugh spoke at length about some good news for the project, saying: “This good news has been percolating for probably two months now and it came to its conclusion yesterday … I’m just super excited and delighted.”

That news is a reported deal between Elnaugh’s group and the land’s former owner, the Stanton estate, to cap the sale at 50 acres rather than the 73, originally agreed – meaning the new owners now have total ownership and do not need to rely on their search for additional investment funds to pay two remaining instalments.

Advertisement

According to Elnaugh, the remaining 23 acres will be offered to the local community to “put their money where their mouth is.”

Looking across Cressbrook Dale towards the land under dispute. A large tent is visible through the trees. (Photo: Jason Chadwick)

Advertisement

The Stanton estate has not responded to the Derbyshire Times’ attempts to confirm details of the agreement.

Elnaugh’s video statement describes how “all hell broke loose with the local authorities and the local villagers” and how her group have faced “crazy tabloid ridiculous, nonsensical articles … hit pieces really to try to diss me and damage my reputation” and “pure propaganda, pure hatred really,” with the attacks intensifying after the launch of her new political vehicle, the Love Party.

She goes on to say that her group aimed to resolve it by joining a “chanting circle [and] just invoking great spirit and higher powers and really letting go.”

Advertisement

A PDNPA spokesperson confirmed that they have not yet received any completed questionnaires following the PCN being served on the three joint landowners and the alleged occupant of the caravan and horse van. The period allowed for returning responses expires on August 14.

Rachel Elnaugh, front row, third from left, with some of her group's members after they had cleared a limestone reservoir on the land.

There is however a potential new twist in the story that could eventually have planning implications.

Advertisement

Elnaugh announced in her video: “We’ve now discovered that there’s a building on the land, a huge building … One of our next projects is to uncover the foundations … we suspect that the walls have fallen in … we’re going to see how the land lies and very possibly restore that building next spring.”

A statement on Elnaugh’s new website reads: “At the recommendation of the police, following eight crime reports involving theft and criminal damage which are now categorised as ‘serious - hate crime’ (which we believe were either carried out by the more militant fringe of local villagers or incited by the Save Cressbrook Dale hate campaign against us) we brought full time security on site.

Advertisement

“Steve is an experienced farm worker and trained woodsman. He is not a member of Cressbrook Dale Estate Private Members’ Association, simply someone who offered to help us. Regular walkers of Cressbrook Dale will have noticed that many of the fallen trees around the site have now been attended to by Steve.”

It adds: “However we acknowledge that the area around the caravan where he is based has descended into an eyesore and is not in keeping with the majestical beauty of this land. However we also recognise that what has manifested is a material realm mirror of much of the ugliness which has occurred over the past year.

“The professionally trained trauma healers within our community perceive that the mess is what unresolved trauma looks like. In view of his isolation, we have suggested to Steve that he now returns to his home in Wales and we are holding the space of love, compassion and healing.”

Advertisement

But John Butler, chair of the Cressbrook Community group, said: "The Save Cressbrook Dale campaign is not about hate for any individual or a vendetta. We don't hold personal grudges. We just care about the valley and making sure that the land is looked after.

Advertisement

"If you live next door to a national treasure, it is irresponsible to turn a blind eye when it's under threat and the protections on it are being blatantly flouted. Clearly the Peak District National Park Authority shares our concerns which is why they have initiated enforcement action against the illegal degradation of the dale."

Local residents monitoring activity on the site have told the Derbyshire Times that a caravan and horse box remained in place and occupied a week later.

Asked to confirm the allegations of hate crime, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “We are aware of a long-standing dispute regarding the use of land at Cressbrook Dale and during the past 13 months the owners of the land have reported a number of damage and theft offences.

“Officers have conducted a proportionate investigation into all offences reported, however, no suspects have been able to be identified at this time.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

They added: “Hate crimes are defined as a hate crime if the victim, or anyone else, perceives that it was motivated by hostility or prejudice.

“As part of our contact with any victim officers will discuss any concerns they have around security and crime prevention, but any decisions on security are always made by the relevant owners or parties.”

To learn more about the group’s plans, see lovecressbrookdale.com.