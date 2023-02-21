Derbyshire residents warned to take care amid ‘significant increase’ in bird flu cases

The Derbyshire Wildlife Trust has today reported a significant rise in the number of birds in the county that have tested positive for Avian Influenza – otherwise known as Bird Flu. Residents were urged not to touch any sick or dead birds, as they may be infected with the disease.

Birds infected with the most serious strain of bird flu, called highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), usually show some (or all) of the following signs including: swollen head, closed and runny eyes, lying down and unresponsiveness, lack of coordination, eating less than usual, a sudden increase or decrease in water consumption, head and body shaking and drooping of the wings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The number of bird flu cases in Derbyshire has spiked.