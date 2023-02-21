News you can trust since 1852
Derbyshire residents warned to take care amid ‘significant increase’ in bird flu cases

Derbyshire residents were urged to be cautious around sick or dead birds following a spike in bird flu cases.

By Tom Hardwick
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 3:35pm

The Derbyshire Wildlife Trust has today reported a significant rise in the number of birds in the county that have tested positive for Avian Influenza – otherwise known as Bird Flu. Residents were urged not to touch any sick or dead birds, as they may be infected with the disease.

Birds infected with the most serious strain of bird flu, called highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), usually show some (or all) of the following signs including: swollen head, closed and runny eyes, lying down and unresponsiveness, lack of coordination, eating less than usual, a sudden increase or decrease in water consumption, head and body shaking and drooping of the wings.

The number of bird flu cases in Derbyshire has spiked.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs provides further information on symptoms and how to report potential bird flu cases at www.gov.uk/guidance/avian-influenza-bird-flu.

DerbyshireBird fluDerbyshire Wildlife Trust