Derbyshire residents warned to take care amid ‘significant increase’ in bird flu cases
Derbyshire residents were urged to be cautious around sick or dead birds following a spike in bird flu cases.
The Derbyshire Wildlife Trust has today reported a significant rise in the number of birds in the county that have tested positive for Avian Influenza – otherwise known as Bird Flu. Residents were urged not to touch any sick or dead birds, as they may be infected with the disease.
Birds infected with the most serious strain of bird flu, called highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), usually show some (or all) of the following signs including: swollen head, closed and runny eyes, lying down and unresponsiveness, lack of coordination, eating less than usual, a sudden increase or decrease in water consumption, head and body shaking and drooping of the wings.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs provides further information on symptoms and how to report potential bird flu cases at www.gov.uk/guidance/avian-influenza-bird-flu.