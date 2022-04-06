Cost of policing badger culls in Derbyshire reaches over £300,000

Any costs incurred by Derbyshire Police will be paid by Defra.

Derbyshire Police have revealed that it cost them £301,072 to police the badger culls that took place in the county during 2021.

These costs are covered in full by Defra - the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.