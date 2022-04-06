Cost of policing badger culls in Derbyshire reaches over £300,000

New figures show that it cost just over £300,000 to police badger culls in Derbyshire last year.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 8:03 am
Any costs incurred by Derbyshire Police will be paid by Defra.

Derbyshire Police have revealed that it cost them £301,072 to police the badger culls that took place in the county during 2021.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

These costs are covered in full by Defra - the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Badger culling is a Defra initiative, licensed by Natural England, to carry out targeted culls in selected rural areas in an attempt to tackle Bovine Tuberculosis (TB).

Read More

Read More
Photography portrait exhibition celebrates characters of Buxton high street
DerbyshireDEFRANatural England