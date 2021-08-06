Community conversation project to develop proposals for future of Chapel parks

Community interest company Shift and Chapel Parish Council are teaming up to host public conversations on how best to revitalise their local green spaces.

The work will focus on Chapel Memorial Park, Needhams Recreation Ground, Sparrowpit and Combs Park

Shift chief executive Andrea Kemp said: “We’re really excited about talking to people in Chapel to find out what they want from their parks.

What would you like to see happen at Chapel Memorial Park in future? (Photo: Google)

“We want to improve the parks so they’re a place everyone can enjoy based on listening with interest to what the community wants.”

Around nine in ten people surveyed by Natural England in May 2020 agreed natural spaces are good for mental health and wellbeing, and their importance has never been more apparent than during the long months of lockdown.

Friends of Chapel Park, High Peak Borough Council and local residents are also involved in the project, which will include discussion groups, events in the park and questionnaires. The feedback gathered will inform a set of recommended next steps for the parish council to consider.

As part of the initiative, the memorial park will be hosting free activities throughout the school summer holidays, including family multisports sessions every Tuesday up to August 30, 2.30-4.30pm.

There is also a bootcamp on Saturday, August 14, 9-9.40am, a picnic on Thursday, August 19, 4-6pm, plus sessions geared around family fitness, nature discovery and a mile run.

For more information, see facebook.com/chapelpc.org. Anyone keen to get involved in the project can write to [email protected]