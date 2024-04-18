Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened on the stretch of River Wye near Macclesfield Old Road and was caused by mining subsidence.

A number of sinkholes appeared on the river leaving about 200 small fish stranded and officers from the Environment Agency were called to the rescue.

The fish affected included Brown trouts and Bullheads, which both are protected species.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “The area has a history of mining and this is not an unusual occurrence in this location. The overall environmental impact was very minor and about 200 small fish had become stranded in the remaining pools. These fish have since been rescued and relocated elsewhere on the river nearby.”

The Environment Agency are currently reviewing options for plugging the sinkhole, while Derbyshire County Council are ensuring there is no risk to public safety from the sinkhole.