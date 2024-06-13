14.5-metre wind turbine planned for Peak District farm to 'ensure sustainability'
The owners of Cote Bank Farm in Chinley would like to build a new wind turbine and have submitted plans to High Peak Borough Council for it to be approved.
Agent Planning and Design Practice Ltd, speaking on behalf of applicant Broadhurst said: “The proposed development is for a 14.5-metre-high Wind Turbine on land north of Cote Bank Farm.
“This will ensure the sustainability of the farm and the wider High Peak Borough Council and harness the wind power potential due to the hilly and exposed nature of the area.”
Due to the height of the Wind Turbine exceeding 11.5m this means that it does not fall under permitted development regulations, therefore full planning application is required.
If approved the wind turbine will be a three-bladed horizontal axis design with a maximum height to blade tip of 14.5m.
The hardstanding base and foundations will consist of 3mx3mx1m reinforced concrete.
The application site lies approximately 250m to the north of Cote Bank Farm.
The wind turbine is due to be situated within an agricultural field and accessed via the existing farm entrance.
The agent says given the rural location of the site, there are few neighbouring properties however, the applicant has conducted pre-consultation.
“Numerous neighbours have written and declared that they are satisfied with the plans and did not provide any objections.
“This is due to the fact that they support the climate change mitigation aspect of the proposed development and that there is no issue from a visual impact in their opinion, as well as no noise issues due to its relatively small-scale and distance from neighbouring properties.”
In a statement submitted with the application Planning and Design Practice Ltd called on the borough council to approve the plans.
It said: “The planning system should support the transition to a low carbon future in a changing climate, taking full account of flood risk and coastal change.
“It should help to: shape places in ways that contribute to radical reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, minimise vulnerability and improve resilience; encourage the reuse of existing resources, including the conversion of existing buildings; and support renewable and low carbon energy and associated infrastructure.”
