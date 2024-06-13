14.5-metre wind turbine planned for Peak District farm to 'ensure sustainability'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been submitted to build a 14.5m wind turbine in a farmer’s field in Chinley.

The owners of Cote Bank Farm in Chinley would like to build a new wind turbine and have submitted plans to High Peak Borough Council for it to be approved.

Agent Planning and Design Practice Ltd, speaking on behalf of applicant Broadhurst said: “The proposed development is for a 14.5-metre-high Wind Turbine on land north of Cote Bank Farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This will ensure the sustainability of the farm and the wider High Peak Borough Council and harness the wind power potential due to the hilly and exposed nature of the area.”

14.5-metre wind turbine planned for a Peak District farm.

Due to the height of the Wind Turbine exceeding 11.5m this means that it does not fall under permitted development regulations, therefore full planning application is required.

If approved the wind turbine will be a three-bladed horizontal axis design with a maximum height to blade tip of 14.5m.

The hardstanding base and foundations will consist of 3mx3mx1m reinforced concrete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application site lies approximately 250m to the north of Cote Bank Farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wind turbine is due to be situated within an agricultural field and accessed via the existing farm entrance.

The agent says given the rural location of the site, there are few neighbouring properties however, the applicant has conducted pre-consultation.

“Numerous neighbours have written and declared that they are satisfied with the plans and did not provide any objections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is due to the fact that they support the climate change mitigation aspect of the proposed development and that there is no issue from a visual impact in their opinion, as well as no noise issues due to its relatively small-scale and distance from neighbouring properties.”

In a statement submitted with the application Planning and Design Practice Ltd called on the borough council to approve the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “The planning system should support the transition to a low carbon future in a changing climate, taking full account of flood risk and coastal change.