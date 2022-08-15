The hot weather is having an impact on water levels and fields across Derbyshire.

14 photos show parched fields, dwindling rivers and barren reservoirs across Derbyshire – as drought is officially declared

This summer has been the driest in Derbyshire for 50 years – with the hot spell having a severe impact on Derbyshire’s countryside and waterways.

By Tom Hardwick
Monday, 15th August 2022, 9:41 am

On Friday, August 12, a drought was officially declared for Derbyshire, following a summer in which the county has experienced record hot temperatures.

READ THIS: Derbyshire water provider leaks 446 million litres of water every day – amid record high temperatures and dwindling reservoirs

Bodies of water across the county are becoming increasingly barren, and the countryside has been parched – with a number of fires breaking out in recent days.

These are 14 photos that show the impact of the hot weather across Derbyshire.

1. Errwood Reservoir

Water levels at the Errwood Reservoir in the Peak District have dropped significantly - exposing areas that are usually underwater.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

2. Sailing club stranded

The drought has left Errwood Reservoir's sailing club a long way from the water

Photo: Jason Chadwick

3. Saving water

Residents across Derbyshire are being asked to moderate their water use.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

4. Beaches in Derbyshire?

The hot spell has left Errwood Reservoir looking more like a beach.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

