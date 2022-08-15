On Friday, August 12, a drought was officially declared for Derbyshire, following a summer in which the county has experienced record hot temperatures.

Bodies of water across the county are becoming increasingly barren, and the countryside has been parched – with a number of fires breaking out in recent days.

These are 14 photos that show the impact of the hot weather across Derbyshire.

1. Errwood Reservoir Water levels at the Errwood Reservoir in the Peak District have dropped significantly - exposing areas that are usually underwater.

2. Sailing club stranded The drought has left Errwood Reservoir's sailing club a long way from the water

3. Saving water Residents across Derbyshire are being asked to moderate their water use.

4. Beaches in Derbyshire? The hot spell has left Errwood Reservoir looking more like a beach.