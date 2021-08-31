11 photos showing campaigners marching through Buxton as fight to save Hogshaw from development continues

The march was organised by the Friends of Hogshaw group, as the latest step in their bid to prevent the Hogshaw recreation ground from being sold for housing.

Hogshaw and land near Granby Road on the other side of the A6 have both been allocated by High Peak Borough Council as part of its local plan to meet Government housebuilding targets.

However, crucially, Hogshaw’s two-acre recreation ground – located on the former tip – was not included in High Peak Borough Council’s 2016 Adopted Local Plan for housing development.

The council has since confirmed it intends to sell Hogshaw rec as part of housing plans for the area.

Local residents have been fighting the plans for months, saying the site is not only home to a variety of wildlife, but is also a much used spot for recreation such as walking.

These photos of Monday’s demonstration, which saw people walk from Hogshaw, through Buxton and up to the Town Hall were all taken by David Dukesell.

