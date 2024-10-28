Walker with chest injury after fall into river at popular Peak District beauty spot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The mountain rescue team and the ambulance service were called to the scene.

The incident took place at 1.43pm on Saturday, October 26, on the riverside path at Chee Dale when the Buxton Mountain Rescue Team and Midlands Ambulance Service were called to reports of a fallen walker.

A couple were enjoying a walk along the footpath when one of them slipped on the treacherously muddy path and fell into the river hitting their chest on a rock as they tumbled.

The Buxton Mountain Rescue Team members arrived at Monsal Station car park and were shuttled in the team minibus along the trail to the abseil bridge over the river where they descended on the path towards the casualty site.

Buxton Mountain Rescue and Midlands Ambulance Service were called to reports of a fallen walker on the riverside path at Chee Dale in the Peak District.

The injured walker was being treated by a senior paramedic and was wrapped in a fleecy bag for warmth, before being wrapped in the vacuum mattress and carried back to the Monsal Trail and awaiting ambulance for onward transportation to Stepping Hill Hospital.