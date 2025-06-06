Walker suffered medical episode and head injury at popular Peak District beauty spot – with mountain rescue team called to scene

By Tom Hardwick
Published 6th Jun 2025, 11:00 BST

A walker suffered a head injury after falling unconscious during a medical episode in the Peak District – with two mountain rescue teams deployed to the scene.

At 12.45pm on Wednesday, June 4, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to reports of a walker who had suffered a medical episode and injured their head.

A team spokesperson said: “A couple of friends decided to enjoy a day on Kinder Scout, but unfortunately one of them suffered a medical collapse – subsequently injuring their head and suffering an episode of unconsciousness.

“Due to midweek protocol, we requested the assistance of our colleagues from Buxton Mountain Rescue Team to bolster numbers. The casualty was located in Grindsbrook at Halfway Rocks.

The walker suffered a head injury during a medical episode in the Peak District. Credit: EMRTThe walker suffered a head injury during a medical episode in the Peak District. Credit: EMRT
The walker suffered a head injury during a medical episode in the Peak District. Credit: EMRT

“After a primary survey, and a dose of glucogel, it was decided that the casualty could be walked off back to the Nags Head and was handed over to the waiting ambulance crew for transfer to a local hospital.”

EMRT is staffed entirely by volunteers and relies on donations from the public. You can donate to support the team’s work here.

