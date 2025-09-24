Walker collapses in woods near Chatsworth house after medical episode
The incident took place around midday on Thursday, September 18, when a walker suffered a medical collapse and collapsed in the woods near Chatsworth house.
A Community First Responder came across the walker and Edale Mountain Rescue team was called to assist.
Guided by a security vehicle, the team was able to drive up towards the top of the cascades allowing a team doctor to check the walker over before a slow walk back to the vehicle and a lift back down.
A spokesperson for Edale Mountain Rescue said: “Thanks as ever to the Chatsworth ground staff for assisting us.”