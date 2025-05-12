Teenager dies at scene of Derbyshire crash after VW Polo collides with tree – as police launch appeal for witnesses
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision along The Dale in Stoney Middleton – which took place at 3.50am on Saturday, May 10.
A force spokesperson said: “The incident involved a VW Polo which had left the road and collided with a tree.
“The driver of the Polo, a man in his teens, suffered serious injuries and died at the scene. His family are aware and our thoughts are with them at this time.
“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage.”
Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 25000269080:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.