Off-duty paramedic helps injured walker who loses consciousness at popular Peak District beauty spot
The incident took place near Solomon’s Temple in Buxton just before 10 am on Monday, July 14, when a walker experienced a medical episode resulting in a brief loss of consciousness and an injury to the upper leg.
An off-duty paramedic who was nearby provided initial assistance while Buxton Mountain Rescue Team made their way to the scene.
Following an initial assessment, appropriate pain relief was administered. The casualty was then carefully placed onto a stretcher and transferred to an awaiting East Midlands Ambulance for onward transport to hospital.
A spokesperson for Buxton Mountain Rescue Team said: “We would like to extend our sincere thanks to the off-duty paramedic for their prompt and valuable assistance, and we wish the casualty a full and speedy recovery.”
