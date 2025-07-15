Off-duty paramedic helps injured walker who loses consciousness at popular Peak District beauty spot

A walker has been taken to hospital with injuries after losing consciousness in the High Peak.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place near Solomon’s Temple in Buxton just before 10 am on Monday, July 14, when a walker experienced a medical episode resulting in a brief loss of consciousness and an injury to the upper leg.

An off-duty paramedic who was nearby provided initial assistance while Buxton Mountain Rescue Team made their way to the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following an initial assessment, appropriate pain relief was administered. The casualty was then carefully placed onto a stretcher and transferred to an awaiting East Midlands Ambulance for onward transport to hospital.

The injured walker received help from an off-duty paramedic who was nearby and Buxton Mountain Rescue Team.

A spokesperson for Buxton Mountain Rescue Team said: “We would like to extend our sincere thanks to the off-duty paramedic for their prompt and valuable assistance, and we wish the casualty a full and speedy recovery.”