Large fire breaks out near Peak District reservoir – with road closure in place and visitors urged to stay away
A “large” blaze has broken out near a reservoir in the Peak District – with visitors being urged to stay away from the area while emergency services tackle the incident.
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a large moorland fire near Errwood Reservoir in the Goyt Valley area.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “A road closure is currently in place from the Errwood Hall car park and people are being urged to avoid the area.”
This story will be updated with any further developments from Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service.
