Injured walker taken to hospital after fall in ‘very steep’ Peak District valley
The incident happened around 2.20pm on Tuesday, February 18, when Edale Mountain Recue were called to Bretton Clough, a steep-sided valley in the Peak District, to help a hiker.
A member of a small walking group slipped on ‘very muddy and uneven ground’ and sustained an ankle injury which left them ‘unable to weight bear’.
Because of the nature of the very steep-sided valley features of Bretton Clough, Buxton Mountain Rescue Team were called to assist getting the walker back to the road.
A spokesperson for Edale Mountain Recue said: “The casualty was treated and splinted before being placed onto a mountain rescue stretcher, ready for the steep route out of the Clough to the road head.
“Once back onto tarmac, the team carried on to the Barrel Inn to meet the ambulance crew, where the casualty was handed in to their care for conveyance to hospital for further treatment.”
