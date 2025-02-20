Injured walker taken to hospital after fall in ‘very steep’ Peak District valley

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 20th Feb 2025, 12:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Mountain rescue crews helped an injured hiker who need hospital treatment after a fall in the Peak District.

The incident happened around 2.20pm on Tuesday, February 18, when Edale Mountain Recue were called to Bretton Clough, a steep-sided valley in the Peak District, to help a hiker.

A member of a small walking group slipped on ‘very muddy and uneven ground’ and sustained an ankle injury which left them ‘unable to weight bear’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Because of the nature of the very steep-sided valley features of Bretton Clough, Buxton Mountain Rescue Team were called to assist getting the walker back to the road.

Edale Mountain Rescue team were called to assist a walker who slipped on ‘very muddy and uneven ground’ and sustained an ankle injury.Edale Mountain Rescue team were called to assist a walker who slipped on ‘very muddy and uneven ground’ and sustained an ankle injury.
Edale Mountain Rescue team were called to assist a walker who slipped on ‘very muddy and uneven ground’ and sustained an ankle injury.

A spokesperson for Edale Mountain Recue said: “The casualty was treated and splinted before being placed onto a mountain rescue stretcher, ready for the steep route out of the Clough to the road head.

“Once back onto tarmac, the team carried on to the Barrel Inn to meet the ambulance crew, where the casualty was handed in to their care for conveyance to hospital for further treatment.”

Related topics:Peak DistrictBuxton Mountain Rescue Team

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice